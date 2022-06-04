Analysts Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $393,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $33,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,547 shares of company stock valued at $11,737,570 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 195.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.21. 143,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day moving average is $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.38%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

