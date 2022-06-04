Analysts Expect AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Rating) to report sales of $45.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AirSculpt Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.41 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AirSculpt Technologies will report full year sales of $176.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $174.74 million to $177.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $222.01 million, with estimates ranging from $220.31 million to $224.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AirSculpt Technologies.

AIRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AirSculpt Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AirSculpt Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AirSculpt Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other news, Director Kenneth Higgins bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

AirSculpt Technologies stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. 85,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,851. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.59. AirSculpt Technologies has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. It offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

