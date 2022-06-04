Analysts Expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.17). Compass Minerals International reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Shares of CMP stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 165,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,512. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.29 and a beta of 1.44. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $75.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,729,000 after acquiring an additional 379,107 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,234,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after acquiring an additional 140,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 728,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,550,000 after acquiring an additional 456,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.