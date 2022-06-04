Analysts Expect Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.52). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cyxtera Technologies.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the first quarter worth $795,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the first quarter worth $548,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the first quarter worth $544,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CYXT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. 281,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.87. Cyxtera Technologies has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $14.98.

About Cyxtera Technologies (Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.