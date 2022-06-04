Analysts Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.40. Fidus Investment posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 138.01% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDUS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on Fidus Investment to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidus Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 28.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 819.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDUS opened at $20.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

