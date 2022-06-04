Analysts Expect Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Will Announce Earnings of $4.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $4.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.85. Marathon Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 556.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $11.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $12.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marathon Petroleum.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.62.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.62. 5,665,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.27. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $106.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,857 shares of company stock worth $13,773,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $640,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.