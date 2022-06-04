Analysts Expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). MongoDB reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $362.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.00.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,432,330.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MongoDB by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDB traded down $13.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,179. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.77 and its 200 day moving average is $401.16.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

