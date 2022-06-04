Analysts Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $452.57 Million

Analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) to post sales of $452.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.40 million to $553.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group reported sales of $574.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COOP. TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

COOP opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $31.79 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,289,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $449,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 75.7% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 95,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,233 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

