Analysts Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $170.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.90 million and the lowest is $167.71 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $164.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $690.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $671.84 million to $704.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $770.32 million, with estimates ranging from $679.94 million to $795.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.41 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

SRC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.61. 338,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.23. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 140.11%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

