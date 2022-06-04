Analysts Set Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) PT at $43.55

Shares of Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AYRWF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ayr Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

