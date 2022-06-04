Analysts Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Price Target at $132.00

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities cut Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

CGEAF opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.00. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of $72.46 and a 12 month high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

