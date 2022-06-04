Analysts Set Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Target Price at $27.29

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

Several brokerages recently commented on DADA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,006,000 after purchasing an additional 412,162 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,458,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 23.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

DADA traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $7.47. 825,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. Dada Nexus has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $317.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.