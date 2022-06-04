Analysts Set goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) PT at C$196.25

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$196.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get goeasy alerts:

TSE GSY traded down C$4.87 on Monday, reaching C$115.65. The stock had a trading volume of 104,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,634. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$145.86. goeasy has a 12-month low of C$97.63 and a 12-month high of C$218.35. The company has a quick ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 16.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

About goeasy (Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.