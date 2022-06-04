Analysts Set IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) PT at $62.56

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IGMS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 21,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,888 shares of company stock worth $308,535. Company insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in IGM Biosciences by 10.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IGMS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. 172,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $99.44.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

