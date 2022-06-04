Analysts Set NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Price Target at C$13.45

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.45.

A number of analysts have commented on NVA shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE NVA traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,094. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.66 and a 1-year high of C$13.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.63.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$381.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

