Analyzing Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) & JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE)

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) and JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Labs and JE Cleantech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Labs $1.65 million 0.00 -$7.39 million ($0.86) N/A JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JE Cleantech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigma Labs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Sigma Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigma Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Labs and JE Cleantech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Labs -718.15% -65.00% -61.17% JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sigma Labs and JE Cleantech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sigma Labs presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Sigma Labs’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sigma Labs is more favorable than JE Cleantech.

Summary

Sigma Labs beats JE Cleantech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Labs (Get Rating)

Sigma Labs, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Framewaves Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Labs, Inc. in September 2010. Sigma Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About JE Cleantech (Get Rating)

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Cleaning Systems and Other Equipment Business, and Provision of Centralized Dishware Washing and Ancillary Services. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, restaurants, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and inflight catering service providers; and general cleaning services for food courts. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

