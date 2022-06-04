AnimalGo (GOM2) Price Reaches $0.0250 on Major Exchanges

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a total market capitalization of $24.13 million and $7.18 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,651.10 or 0.99989356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001985 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001686 BTC.

AnimalGo is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

