Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ANSLF remained flat at $$18.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. Ansell has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Get Ansell alerts:

About Ansell (Get Rating)

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.