Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of ANSLF remained flat at $$18.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.33. Ansell has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $33.00.
About Ansell
