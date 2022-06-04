Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,729 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 4.25% of Applied Therapeutics worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

APLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APLT opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

