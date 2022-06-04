Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Shares Up 3.2%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 53,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 159,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.
Aqua Power Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APSI)
