Aqua Power Systems (OTCMKTS:APSI) Shares Up 3.2%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 53,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 159,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26.

Aqua Power Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APSI)

Aqua Power Systems Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

