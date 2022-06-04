Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARMK. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.38.

ARMK opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.78.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,052,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,773,000 after buying an additional 148,811 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106,706 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Aramark by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,962,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,828,000 after purchasing an additional 457,519 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

