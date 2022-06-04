Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARCO. Bank of America upgraded Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered Arcos Dorados from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 50.06% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $787.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcos Dorados (ARCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.