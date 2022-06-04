Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Insider Kerry S. Cole Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.45. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 305,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,897 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth approximately $28,879,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 5.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 217,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcosa (Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

