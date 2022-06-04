Argus Increases Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $70.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Argus from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,325,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,807,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

