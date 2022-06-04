Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million. Research analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arhaus news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 41,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $252,862.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 650,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,217.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 10,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 634,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,117.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 142,918 shares of company stock valued at $871,154 and have sold 89,451 shares valued at $538,149. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. FS Capital Partners VI LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,026,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 4,991.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,227,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,127,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,499,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

