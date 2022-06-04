Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CFO Ita M. Brennan Sells 14,800 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $1,511,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,836.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ANET stock opened at $103.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.23.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.
About Arista Networks (Get Rating)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arista Networks (ANET)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.