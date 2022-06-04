Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Andreas Bechtolsheim Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $10,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,120,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,307,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, May 31st, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $10,323,000.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $10,295,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $11,985,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $11,574,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $103.17 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.23.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.