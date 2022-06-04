Ark (ARK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.10 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001977 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $80.98 million and $3.10 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000172 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 137,483,361 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

