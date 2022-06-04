Arweave (AR) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $423.00 million and $24.58 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $12.67 or 0.00042543 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000589 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

