Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.39)-$(0.38) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.32). The company issued revenue guidance of $127-128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.38 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Asana has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.95.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 131.17% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $619,164 over the last three months. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Asana by 29,355.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

