Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.39–$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $127.00 million-$128.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.31 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Asana from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

ASAN opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.22.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 131.17% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 29,355.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

