Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) to announce $4.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $16.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $18.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $19.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.60.

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.72. The stock had a trading volume of 182,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.45.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,169,000 after purchasing an additional 609,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,599,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,639,000 after acquiring an additional 188,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $22,621,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

