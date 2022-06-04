Ascential’s (ASCL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASCL. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.33) to GBX 450 ($5.69) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.69) to GBX 430 ($5.44) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.57) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.95) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 453.33 ($5.74).

LON:ASCL opened at GBX 309.20 ($3.91) on Wednesday. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.40 ($3.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 317.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 353.97.

In other Ascential news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.24), for a total transaction of £20,823.60 ($26,345.65).

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

