Askobar Network Tops One Day Volume of $180,738.00 (ASKO)

Askobar Network (ASKO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last seven days, Askobar Network has traded flat against the US dollar. Askobar Network has a market capitalization of $407,069.92 and approximately $180,738.00 worth of Askobar Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Askobar Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 654.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.64 or 0.04602760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.31 or 0.00447664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031606 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Askobar Network Coin Profile

Askobar Network’s total supply is 138,509,844 coins and its circulating supply is 97,081,364 coins. Askobar Network’s official message board is medium.com/@AskobarNetwork . The official website for Askobar Network is askobar-network.com . Askobar Network’s official Twitter account is @asko_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Askobar Network Coin Trading

