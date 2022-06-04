Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.139 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $21.64 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Grupo Santander cut shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,367.50.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.