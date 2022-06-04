Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). Athersys reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1.00 to $0.25 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo purchased 132,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $102,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Athersys by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 32,195 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 223,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

ATHX stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Athersys has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

