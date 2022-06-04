Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $351.24 Million

Brokerages expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) to post sales of $351.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $375.80 million and the lowest is $329.74 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure posted sales of $375.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AY traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. 369,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.06. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $41.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -926.27%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

