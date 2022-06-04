ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.51

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.51 and traded as high as $45.43. ATN International shares last traded at $45.05, with a volume of 26,655 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on ATNI shares. BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $694.61 million, a P/E ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.63 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ATN International by 132.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATN International during the first quarter worth $247,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in ATN International during the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ATN International by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

