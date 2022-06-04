Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CTO Sells $22,516.02 in Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CTO Robert J. Mears sold 1,867 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $22,516.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ATOM opened at $11.55 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Atomera from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Atomera by 3.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 85,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atomera by 190.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atomera by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atomera by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

