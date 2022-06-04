Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) CTO Sells $22,516.02 in Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) CTO Robert J. Mears sold 1,867 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $22,516.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ATOM opened at $11.55 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a current ratio of 10.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50.
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Atomera from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
Atomera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atomera (ATOM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.