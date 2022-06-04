Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ATC opened at $20.65 on Thursday. Atotech has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $26.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter. Atotech had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.68%. On average, analysts expect that Atotech will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,843,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,060,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,111,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atotech by 1,253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,186,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,650,000 after buying an additional 1,098,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atotech by 900.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 949,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after buying an additional 854,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

