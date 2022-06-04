Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
ATC opened at $20.65 on Thursday. Atotech has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $26.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter. Atotech had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.68%. On average, analysts expect that Atotech will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
About Atotech (Get Rating)
Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.
