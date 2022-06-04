Autonio (NIOX) Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Autonio (NIOX) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $556,326.90 and approximately $1,611.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 614.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,246.62 or 0.07567963 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00445550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031741 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

