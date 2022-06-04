AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVDX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 17.06.

AVDX opened at 9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 11.48. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of 5.95 and a 1-year high of 27.43.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.15. The firm had revenue of 69.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in AvidXchange by 35.2% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 408,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 106,259 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,272,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after buying an additional 1,039,536 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 7,849.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 41,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

