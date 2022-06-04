AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.90 Million

Analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) will report sales of $32.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the highest is $33.00 million. AxoGen reported sales of $33.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $139.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.00 million to $139.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $173.15 million, with estimates ranging from $172.00 million to $174.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 24.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 270,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,795. The firm has a market cap of $388.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 0.72. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AxoGen by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AxoGen by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AxoGen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after purchasing an additional 52,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in AxoGen by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

