B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.50

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.
About B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B Communications (BCOMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.