Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Babylon Holdings Limited is a digital healthcare company. Babylon Holdings Limited, formerly known as Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Babylon in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Babylon from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Babylon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.71.

BBLN opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Babylon has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58.

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $266.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Babylon will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Babylon by 300.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 34,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Babylon in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Babylon in the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Babylon by 29.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Babylon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,614,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

