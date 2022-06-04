Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.18, for a total value of 12,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at 3,275,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.34, for a total value of 12,680.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.75, for a total value of 11,500.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.86, for a total value of 11,720.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.22, for a total value of 12,440.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total value of 12,060.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.69, for a total value of 13,380.00.

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 6.19 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of 5.28 and a 1 year high of 36.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 8.58 and a 200-day moving average of 13.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.31 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

