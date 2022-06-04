Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives 20.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 20.38.

BLZE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:BLZE traded down 0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 6.19. 119,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,327. Backblaze has a twelve month low of 5.28 and a twelve month high of 36.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is 8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is 13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.37 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Backblaze will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

