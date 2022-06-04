Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Trading Down 1.1%

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.43 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.16). Approximately 922,845 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,124,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93 ($1.18).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market cap of £330.21 million and a P/E ratio of -4.42.

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

