Banano 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $107,126.00 (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a total market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $107,126.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 76.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.36 or 0.00891749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,642.48 or 0.99989943 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,945,769 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

