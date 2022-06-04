Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.51

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 9600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Separately, Cormark set a C$1.25 price objective on Banyan Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.39.

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

